To the editor: I intensely dislike negative campaigning. I strongly urge you to question anybody that focuses on what’s not great about someone, rather than focusing on what is good. Let’s promote positivity in our society.
I researched candidates through a variety of means, taking all media sources with a grain of salt, as you need to do today. I also considered sources of funding, because there are a variety of groups and organizations out there, and even if they claim not to be biased, sometimes their sources of funding are.
I am grateful to all the candidates that took the plunge to run for office. It is daunting.
The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County put together a wonderful School Board candidate forum, which strongly influenced my choices. If you cannot access the video, Charley Hanney wrote a nice overview in the 3/23 News Graphic.
I will be voting for Wendy Francour and Kate Barikmo for Mequon-Thiensville School Board. I believe they are the candidates on this ballot that will do the best job for our schools; they believe in the value of public education.
I will also be voting for Jodi Habush Sinykin for State Senate, for the same reasons: she believes in the value of public education and will fight for the shared revenue funding that school districts (and municipalities) deserve and need from our state budget.
Nancy Urbani
Mequon