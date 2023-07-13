To the editor: In his June 29 guest editorial, U.S. Rep.
Scott Fitzgerald used the now-common Republican practice of lying and gaslighting in his quest to alter the past. He insinuates the last administration had a booming economy. But let's look at the facts. Under Trump, the economy lost 2.9 million jobs. Less Americans were working at the end of Trump's term than when it began. The unemployment rate was 6.3%. It is now 3.7% under President Joe Biden. The deficit went up over $7 billion under Trump. The fact is, the economy is booming under President Joe Biden. The infrastructure is being rebuilt.
Wages are up. Unemployment is down. There have been over 13 million new jobs created since Joe Biden took office.
Donald Trump left our economy in a recession. President Joe Biden, his administration, and his policies created the prosperous economy we now enjoy.
James Korthals - Cedarburg