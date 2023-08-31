To the editor: In taking on my new role as president of the Cedarburg American Legion Unit 288 Auxiliary, I would like to share the greeting letter that I will present to each member or prospective member. I believe it it showcases the very important work of this and American Legion Auxiliaries around the county, state and nation: Welcome to Peter Wollner American Legion Auxiliary Unit #288: We are the male and female spouses, mothers, grandmothers, sisters and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion. Some of us are actually veterans ourselves!
We are a small group of men and women with big hearts and the desire to do whatever we are able to help our service men and women. Not only the members of our own post but the entire Veteran community.
In past years we have held garage sales, fashion shows, car shows, craft/vendor fairs, dances, Packer parties, Kentucky Derby parties and biergartens.
We have raised money by parking cars for area festivals, selling Christmas wreaths, walking in the annual Sweat for Vets and handing out poppies in front of local stores.
We have collected donations for food pantries and troop boxes to be shipped overseas.
We have provided financial assistance to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative to help them feed our homeless veterans.
We have supported the Veterans Community Project — a veterans housing project in Milwaukee to help get our homeless veterans shelter.
We have supported Pets for Vets and Dogs2Dog Tags to provide companions for our veterans.
We have placed wreaths on the tombstones at the national cemeteries at Christmas time and placed flags to honor the fallen at the War Memorial for the Memorial Day weekend.
We have entertained veterans from the Milwaukee Veterans Hospital and Domiciliary during the Christmas holidays and sent them home with boxes of homemade cookies, handmade quilts and other items.
We have provided new recliners for veterans staying at the Hoptel and have donated to the area Fisher House.
We have knitted and crocheted and quilted and baked.
This is just a small sampling of what this Auxiliary unit has done over the years and we are always looking for new ideas! Perhaps you have a few? Even if you are unable to perform any of these activities yourself because of physical limitations or time constraints ... you are still a valued member and we are so happy to have you!
Chris Skidmore - President
Cedarburg American Legion Auxiliary