To the editor: I'm not sure what the ratio of population to number of bars should be in the city of Cedarburg, but I do know that amplified music in the downtown area should end. I'm not talking about festivals, although better bands might help.
District 6 has an alderman, Pat Thome, who seems to feel Cedarburg should become an entertainment district. Of course, Pat and the other aldermen are not subjected to the volume control issues in their homes. Pat seems to encourage more bands and outdoor music as much as possible, so much so her constituents are not invited to initial meetings that impact where they live, under the guise of being more than 500 feet from a new bar's location. Not true, but having less people legitimately protesting makes it easier to ignore. She will ignore you too if you complain! You can't hold her accountable as she will take phone calls only — no emails.
I can hear conversations (not amplified) at the Art of Joy, located in the prior Garden Goodies store downtown. Now imagine music being amplified into homes of those working from home and kids napping. When music isn't being amplified, they have screaming kids — wait, is this a bar or daycare (yes, children wander Riveredge Drive without parental accompaniment)? Regardless of how you may feel about kids in bars (not a fan myself), the screaming drunk mommies (free drink passes have been plastered all over OZ Co) might put you over the edge. They don't answer the phone while 'open' for business, so good luck asking to have the volume turned down.
Is life in Cedarburg getting better or do you also feel aldermen have no idea other than more bars? Where in Wisconsin are more bars needed? Your neighborhood, of course!
Kitt Pullar - Cedarburg