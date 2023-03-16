To the editor: I am sure you have seen an ad on TV that states that Dan Kelly defended child sex predators and are shocked to learn this. It runs numerous times every day.
This is the voice-over from that TV ad: “Dan Kelly won’t keep our communities safe. As a lawyer, Kelly defended child sex predators who posed as ministers in order to prey on vulnerable young girls. They lured young children to locations they believe to be safe, only to sexually assault and molest them. And Dan Kelly defended those monsters. Do you want someone like that on the Supreme Court? Dan Kelly. An extremist who doesn’t care about us.”
This ad is false, misleading, and unethical. It is in reference to a 1998 trial of Kenneth Spaulding and his wife.
First, Dan was a young lawyer who was hired by a commercial litigation law firm. For some reason, the firm took on the Spaulding defense. Early in the case, the firm assigned Dan Kelly as attorney of record from February 1998 to August 1998. He withdrew as the Spaulding’s counsel and later left the law firm. Kelly had nothing to do with the defense at trial.
Second, the ad makes it sound like Dan chose to represent the Spauldings or was involved some way in the crime. Absolutely false.
Third, a jury convicted Spaulding and sent him to prison for 80 years.
Based on Kelly’s opponent’s soft-on-crime stance, I imagine if the Spauldings were in Janet’s courtroom, they would have received a light sentence.
This ad is a lie, unethical, and should disqualify Janet Protasiewicz from being any kind of judge.
Vote Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 4.
Marie Graziano
Richfield