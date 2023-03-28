To the editor: As a parent of a student who is preparing to graduate in 2024 and attend college, I am alarmed that there is an individual running for school board who has advocated for removing AP classes from the CHS curriculum.
Kate Erickson’s campaign website has stated, “I would advocate for the following policy changes if elected: move away from AP courses as many colleges do not accept the credit or will only allow it as elective credit.” In my opinion, this position is simply ludicrous.
AP courses are essential to the curriculum of any student who is considering pursuing higher education.
I acknowledge that not every student will choose this path, but they should absolutely be available for those who do.
According to April 2022 AP data:
- AP students from all backgrounds, including those with average scores of a 1 or 2, are more likely to enroll in a four-year college compared to academically similar students who chose not to take an AP course.
- Students who earn a score of 2 on AP exams perform as well or better in introductory college courses, compared to academically similar college peers who did not take AP courses.
College admissions offices look at course load and level when evaluating students.
UW-Madison states on their website, “We look for you to be earning top grades, in challenging courses, including honors, IB, and/or AP when available.”
Students that pursue college after graduation should be given as many tools as possible to help them be successful. AP courses are an excellent tool. Ms. Erickson’s approach is a shortsighted one, and one I do not want represented on the Cedarburg School Board.
Vote for Corey Kubichka and Scott Sidney.
Tammy Holzer
Cedarburg