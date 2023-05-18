To the editor: I write today to express how appalled I am at the News Graphic’s publication of the letter from Bob Walerstein in which he back-handedly compares Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler and suggests that all Democrats would vote for Hitler. Mr. Walerstein is entitled to his hateful opinions. You get to have them in this country. But neither I, nor anyone else should have to read them in the News Graphic.
Adolf Hitler was a monster, one of the worst people to ever walk this earth — a man responsible for the death and torture of millions of Jews and other people. Our worst public official bears no resemblance to this disgusting piece of trash. To give Mr. Walerstein a platform to suggest that Democrats, or anyone, would vote for Adolf Hitler is wrong on every level. And as he readily admits, this is not the first time he has made this claim and not the first time the News Graphic has published this garbage.
I have friends and family that were and are Holocaust survivors and Democrats. To even suggest that such people, because they happen to vote for a particular political party, would vote for Hitler is beyond the pale. This is hurtful and spiteful and has no place in this newspaper. I trust that the News Graphic will exercise appropriate discretion to ensure that Mr. Walerstein and his hateful rhetoric never again grace these pages.
Adam Brookman
Mequon