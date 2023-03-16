To the editor: Let’s look at some common definitions for “bully.”
A bully is someone who seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce someone perceived as vulnerable (maybe smaller than you, more productive at work than you, someone that doesn’t like the same activities as you). It’s someone who treats another person in a cruel, insulting, threatening or aggressive fashion. It’s causing someone to do something they don’t want to do by use of force or coercion.
We often think that bullying happens in school — and it does; but bullying is not limited to school. For example, a co-worker might belittle another co-worker.
Maybe someone was promoted, and you thought you should have been chosen.
Maybe, you are jealous simply because someone is smarter than you.
A person of one religious belief might criticize another’s religion.
Someone might denigrate another person’s race or ethnicity or sexuality.
These situations can result in bullying. Bullying can happen anywhere. But it shouldn’t because it doesn’t create a wholesome, friendly place to live. Bullying creates dislike or fear in schools and reduces teamwork and productivity in the workplace and can cause deadlock in the governance of our country.
What can we do to stop bullying? If you see someone treating another person in an improper way, have the courage to talk to the “bully” and point out that calling someone a name or lying about them is hurtful; and, you don’t want to see it continue. If you are the person being bullied, talk to a supervisor or teacher or your parents if you are a child and ask for advice or help.
Let’s make Ozaukee County a bully-free zone.
Phil Bail
Cedarburg