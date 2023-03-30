To the editor: I received a flyer in the mail today from the two male candidates running for Cedarburg School Board. (We live in the Cedarburg School District.) I was not only disappointed but appalled by the cheap tactics and the inflammatory language they used. Talk about political ideologies (of which they accused Connie Kincaide and Kate Erickson holding) theirs came right out of the Ron DeSantis playbook. They accused Connie of supporting the teaching of “hate and division,” and Kate of supporting the “indoctrination of our students.” Shame on them.
Why would these men, who would have us believe they are viable candidates for School Board, stoop so low as to use this kind of regrettable language. Kate Erickson has been a teacher for 10 years. Connie has been a weekly classroom volunteer for several years. They both have attended School Board meetings for the past three years to listen and to engage in meaningful conversation. They are both well-qualified. They deserve our votes for many reasons, not the least of which may be principle.
Don’t let the loaded language to the two male candidates sway you, I encourage you to vote for Kate and Connie.
Chuck Turbin
Grafton