To the editor: I am writing to share my support of the candidacy of Gregg Bach for the 5th District aldermanic seat. I have known Gregg for more than 30 years, primarily in his role as an educator. I watched him navigate extremely tough and sensitive issues within the school environment, always with an evenhandedness and rational approach considering all sides before making a decision.
Gregg has also had to deal with significant issues involving school facilities, environmental concerns and budgeting challenges in his role as an administrator. All of these positions have prepared Gregg for his decision to run for alderman. I can’t think of anyone with Gregg’s diverse skill set that would be more qualified to make important decisions regarding Mequon’s future.
I have total confidence that Gregg’s experience will serve our community well as will his thoughtful approach to complex issues in our community. Please join me with your support of Gregg Bach.
Michael C. Williams
Mequon