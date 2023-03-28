To the editor: Gregg Bach, a candidate for Mequon’s 5th District alderman post, commits himself to building relationships and community if elected on April 4. When I read such campaign promises, I’m apt to think they are little more than talking points, soon-forgotten. As a Mequon resident and parent volunteer who worked with Gregg Bach for well over a decade, I can tell you that building relationships and community are NOT just empty words for Gregg. Tackling issues and opportunities with a strategy of communication and cooperation is simply in Gregg’s hardwiring. In his various roles in school administration, Gregg always showed up first to listen. Patient, positive, fair, honest, respected — these are just some of the qualities that he brought to the table when working with passionate and oft-opinionated constituencies. He raised the bar for volunteers, students and the staff around him not by words or “campaign promises,” but by his actions and positive outcomes. Gregg is not about ego, he’s about everybody. Mequon residents, and not just of the 5th District, are fortunate that Gregg now offers his experience, skills and personal attributes to benefit our town and its future. I encourage you to learn more about Gregg at www.bach4mequon.com and help elect him to this important role on April 4.
Ellen Venable
Mequon