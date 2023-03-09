To the editor: I laughed when I read Alderman Glenn Bushee’s endorsement letter in support of Alderman Mark Gierl’s reelection!
“Hard-working,” is what he calls Mark Gierl. There is no other alderperson in Mequon’s history with Gierl’s low attendance record when it comes to Common Council meetings. (public record).
And the example Bushee gives is a crock of nonsense. Gierl’s “hard work” was to fight against something that affected him personally. He is a NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard), which is ironic, because Gierl publicly accuses residents of this when they come to council meetings to voice their concerns. (Mequon Common Council, 11/12/19; 0:49:30).
Mark Gierl bullies his own constituents. He is retaliatory and litigious— suing his neighbors, this city, our schools (see Wisconsin Circuit Court Access).
As for the particular Council meeting cited above, Mark Gierl supported a massive development proposal, unconcerned about the tax implications or his own constituents. This proposal included a hotel, an assisted living facility, four-story senior apartments, a daycare center and a medical office.
Due to the public outcry, the city held a community workshop to obtain more public input.
Over 100 residents showed up to City Hall. Alderman Mark Gierl did not.
Weeks later, Gierl was up for re-election. He changed his tune so fast on this development proposal that it made the news. (public record) His opponent, candidate Gregg Bach, not only showed up to the workshop, he was a member of the committee that worked hard to successfully keep this land parcel at low density zoning. He talked with the people.
Gregg Bach knows what Mequon wants. He is the only candidate of District 5 who honestly works hard to achieve our goals: maintain Mequon’s rural character, low density development and low taxes.
Please vote for Gregg Bach, Mequon Alderman District 5.
Mary McIntyre
Mequon