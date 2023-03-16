To the editor: It is with great enthusiasm that I write to express my support for Mr.Gregg Bach, candidate for the alderman of the 5th District, Mequon. I am a resident in the 5th District, as well as a friend and former colleague of Mr. Bach. I believe Gregg is the best person to serve in this role.
I began working with Gregg nearly 15 years ago and he made a strong impression on me immediately. Through our work on committees and projects, large and small, I had a first-hand view of how Gregg gets things accomplished — through open communication, collaboration and problem solving. Gregg is able to see the big picture, then work seamlessly with various teams on the details to accomplish the common goal. What a great quality to have in a leader!
Gregg is committed and has exceptional follow-through. He consistently arrived early to meetings, spoke clearly and effectively to groups and always found a way to infuse humor in his communication. I can say with certainty, Gregg’s attendance and commitment will impress us all.
Like Gregg, my family and I love our Mequon neighborhood, and feel fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful neighbors and a beautiful natural environment. Gregg speaks passionately about our Mequon district and the joy he found in raising his children here. My family and I want a leader that is motivated to continue making Mequon a great place for all residents.
It will certainly be my pleasure to cast my vote for Gregg Bach on April 4 and I hope you do the same.
Claudia Fritz
Mequon