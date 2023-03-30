To the editor: There is only one candidate for alderman in Mequon’s 5th District who has been endorsed by five former Mequon mayors living in Mequon: John Wirth, Dan Abendroth, Curt Gielow, Christine Nuernberg and Connie Pukaite. That candidate is Gregg Bach.
John Wirth said in his endorsement regarding the rezoning of Port Washington Road north of Highland, “There was a neighborhood meeting to hear from residents, Gregg Bach was there. The incumbent was not. There were a dozen committee meetings. Gregg Bach participated. The incumbent did not, and he did not provide the committee with input.. . .”
In Connie Pukaite’s endorsement she stated, “I have had the opportunity to observe and work with both candidates who seek to be alderman for Mequon District 5. Gregg Bach is the only candidate who has all of the values and characteristics dear to me, and more. . .”
Dan Abendroth delivered this endorsement: “Gregg is a good listener, consensus builder, and defender of our residential neighborhoods. He will make a great alderman.”
The complete mayoral endorsements and other endorsements can be found on Gregg’s website: www.bach4mequon.com/viewendorsements.
Based on these endorsements and having known Gregg for over 25 years, it is our opinion that Gregg is far and away the clear choice for alderman in Mequon’s 5th District.
Kay and Wayne Brogelman
Mequon