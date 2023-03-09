To the editor: It is my pleasure to write this letter of support for Gregg Bach, who is on the April 4 ballot for Mequon’s 5th aldermanic district. I have worked closely with Gregg for the past several years within the context of REDgen, a nonprofit organization that advocates for youth mental health and well-being. In so doing, I have found Gregg to be someone who demonstrates genuine concern for those in need and consistently acts with the highest integrity.
As a recently retired educator with a distinguished record of both teaching and administrative leadership, Gregg strikes me as someone I would readily welcome and embrace as my alderman. Indeed, I am entirely confident he would well serve the interests and needs of his constituents in a caring, competent, level-headed and fair-minded manner.
With a desirable degree of humility and fine sense of humor, Gregg is a man of accomplishment on whom you can depend. Consequently, it is without reservation that I heartily endorse him for becoming Mequon’s next District alderman.
Bill Henkle
Port Washington