To the editor: I live in Mequon’s Alderman District 5. Gregg Bach lost by only three votes three years ago to the current Alderman Mark Gierl. This was at the height of the pandemic when all inperson campaigning was suspended. Being a newcomer to most of us, it’s impressive that Bach received so many votes against an incumbent. It shows that people were not happy with Gierl and saw a good opportunity for better representation with Gregg Bach.
Gierl has twice sued the Mequon-Thiensville School District, financially backed all four of the school board recall candidates. All five former mayors living in Mequon have endorsed Gregg Bach. I trust their assessment, as they’ve had a much closer view than most of us.
From what I have observed, Gierl is divisive. Testimonials and Bach’s history of service show him to be a community builder. This is what we needed three years ago and neede even more now. I’ve voted for Gregg Bach.
Larry Sanders
Mequon