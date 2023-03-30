To the editor: While I have no children in the Mequon-Thiensville School District, I am pleased to support public education through my tax dollars. I followed the recent turmoil of the school board recall election, which is still significant as two people associated to some degree or another are attempting to get elected to the board. Fortunately, we have two other excellent choices on our ballot. We vote for two of the four.
Candidate Kate Barikmo has wanted to be a teacher since she was a young student. Teaching is a calling as it requires many diverse skills and a passion. I respect the profession and those who choose it. Kate Barikmo is a 7th-grade teacher in another district, so there is no conflict. She has a Master’s of Curriculum and Instruction from UW-Madison after receiving a Bachelor’s in sociology and history. Knowledge of students’ and teachers’ experiences is invaluable insight for the school board. From what I’ve learned about Kate Barikmo through forums and newspaper questionnaires, I feel good about her desire to unite through collaborative and thoughtful decision- making.
Wendy Francour, a survivor of the recall effort, is running again and should be re-elected. She handles herself with grace and brings valuable institutional history. I encourage you to vote and vote for Kate Barikmo and Wendy Francour.
Nancy Camden
Mequon