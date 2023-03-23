To the editor: I had a chance to meet Mequon-Thiensville school board candidate Kate Barikmo at her public event on Feb. 28. I’ve had some challenges recently in the district, and asked for her insight and opinions on what she could do for my situation should she have a spot on the School Board. Kate was able to answer clearly and succinctly, from the position of creating and reviewing accurate, up-to-date policy. She understands the role of a governance board, and that it does not get involved in administrative decisions. However, she also promised to research the current policies for my situation and give her opinion about changing them if needed. This guidance would help in my own discussions with administration.
Kate currently teaches in a public school, and her perspective is greatly needed on our school board. We do not have a school board member that has made teaching their life’s career. She has a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and is up to date on current best practices. Kate Barikmo is an asset to our community and deserves your vote on April 4.
Amanda Sherman
Mequon