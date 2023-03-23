To the editor: As a 10-year MTSD parent, volunteer and substitute teacher, I believe that our school board members should be partners with the parents, grandparents and taxpayers they represent.
Last weekend I met with MTSD board candidate Kate Barikmo at one of her public events as she hadn’t responded to my questions through her social media campaign site. This young Shorewood teacher did not grow up in Mequon or Thiensville, never taught in MTSD, doesn’t have children in the district and has only lived as a renter in Thiensville for a short time. I walked away seeing red flags and found that she has gaps in her knowledge of our community, school district and district outcomes.
A bigger red flag rose the next day when I read her responses from the Forward Ozaukee Candidate Questionnaire. She indicated her belief that the schools should be able to withhold/hide student health and mental health information from their parents.
Schools/School boards don’t have the right to override parents’ rights and beliefs. I question this candidate’s knowledge of child development if she believes children and teens should make adult-level decisions at a challenging and rapidly changing point in their lives without the guidance of parents or guardians. Finally, I wonder if she has considered the legal risks/liabilities that this would put on our public schools which are funded by taxpayer dollars.
Because of these things, I urge Mequon and Thiensville residents to say no to this candidate and to take a few minutes to read all the candidate responses including those of candidates Megan Heinzelman and Sergey Babakhanov at https://www.forwardozaukee.com/education/mtsd23. (Note: candidate and sitting school board VP Wendy Francour declined to participate in this questionairre.)
Jill Chromy
Mequon