To the editor: I encourage you to vote for Kate Barikmo for MTSD School Board. She is a well-qualified public servant. As a parent, educator and friend of Kate, she is the best candidate.
I am a Mequon mom. My three girls attend MTSD schools. I am also a veteran teacher with nearly 15 years’ experience. I know, as a teacher and a mom, that the greatest asset of our schools is our staff. My kids come home beaming with stories from school, or news of an upcoming project that piques their interest. Our MTSD staff pour their time and expertise into creating these experiences for our kids. The result is a sense of joy in learning. Our kids succeed in environments that are consciously created so all can thrive. Kate Barikmo deeply understands what it takes to create these experiences. She also understands how to best support our staff, who are doing this important work.
No other candidate nor current board member understands what it’s like being in the classroom today. Kate Barikmo does. Her experience and down-to-earth demeanor would create a bridge between the board, the staff and community members wanting to better understand our schools.
I’ve known Kate and her family for years. They “walk the talk” of public service; her dad is a Vietnam veteran who instilled in her a deep sense of community. Kate serves our community with pride as an EMT and an educator.
My children attend MTSD, so I am invested in the future of our schools. I value the education that is the springboard for my daughters for the rest of their lives. I trust Kate Barikmo with my kids’ education. Vote for Kate Barikmo on April 4, and visit her website, https://katebarikmoformtsd.com to learn more.
Sara Kitzinger Anton
Mequon