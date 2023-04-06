To the editor: I attended a forum/debate on Wednesday, March 29 at MATC between Dan Knodl and Jodi Habush Sinykin, candidates for the Senate District 8 position. It was coordinated by Beth Bauer and Cheryle Rebholz, sponsored by Better Together-Braver Angels and facilitated by Dr. William Keith, one of their members. (www.braverangels.org). According to their website, Braver Angels work is about building civic trust in the USA, healing wounds and building community together to bridge the partisan divide.
The debate was well attended, both in person and virtually. I appreciate the willingness of both candidates to engage in dialog to inform the community about their viewpoint on questions submitted by those who registered to attend the event, selected by a committee the day prior. I wish to thank Beth Bauer and Cheryle Rebholz for their vision in holding such events in coordination with Braver Angels on behalf of our community. I look forward to further discussion as we move forward together.
Wendy Francour
Mequon