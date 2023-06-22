To the editor: The fallout of gun violence in America is affecting all of us, certainly with fear if not with personal loss. As Wisconsin voters get requests to support local candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and State Senate/Assembly in fall 2024, we need to demand that all Wisconsin elected officials unconditionally condemn violence of any kind as a solution to disputes of any kind. Hiding behind the Second Amendment or blaming mental illness are not solutions.
A contribution to the debate about solutions is found in a recent book, “The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting.” Authors Peterson and Densley use their growing psychological-sociological database to suggest multi-layered solutions. Their evidence-based solutions are complex and imperfect and no one is exempt from doing their part: neither individuals, institutions, nor society. Their societal solutions are not new and include universal background checks, red flag laws, permit-to-purchase, magazine limits, wait periods and assault rifle bans. The valuing of life is neither conservative nor progressive. If voters and politicians can't loudly condemn violence by anyone, against any of us, they can't call themselves pro-life.
Louise Mollinger - Port Washington