To the editor: I would be remiss if I did not thank the citizens of Cedarburg and our neighbors that shop in Cedarburg, especially during the 2022 Christmas holidays. The Red Kettles were put in place at two different places of business and the response for the next eight weeks was tied for last year, which was the best in the past 14 years. I would like to sincerely thank: Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store and Fiddleheads Coffee Shop for allowing our Bell Ringers to locate outside their place of business in order to provide financial help for the Ozaukee County needy.
Cedarburg American Legion: Dan Calbow, Brian Kjell, Dennis Jaeger, Jim Loving, Keith Mason, Jeff Hoffman, George Maumee, John Katzka, John Szudworitz, Larry Tutewohl, Fred Schmitz, Deb Gabert, Dick Diffenbach, Mick Callen, Kristen Burkart, Mike Kenney, Ed Downey, Rick Wallock, Craig Witte, Bob Skidmore and Tyler Myers.
American Legion Ladies Auxiliary: Sue Grosskoph, Nancy Wallock, Chris Sandoval, Mary Garner, Chris Skidmore, Jeannie Paplocki, Lesie Toepfer, Kelly Killian and her husband.
Private citizens: Nancy Severson, a Salvation Army volunteer; Alice Bush and Darlene Emmer of PyraMax Bank; Al Boyle and Trudy Ulm.
Other groups: Scout Troop 835 and 836 (sponsored by the Cedarburg American Legion Post 288) and Cub Scout Pack 3836.
The Christmas greeting was exchanged by everyone donating money to our Red Buckets and they also thanked our Legion members for their service, which is what a veteran loves to hear.
Our sincere thank you and appreciation to the citizens of Cedarburg and everyone that was a part of this special team. The money that is collected at all Bell Ringing locations in Ozaukee County remains in Ozaukee County for our less fortunate citizens.
God bless our veterans serving this wonderful country of ours and God bless America.
First Vice Cmdr. James Lee and Sgt. At Arms Keith Mason
Cedarburg American Legion Bell Ringing Committee