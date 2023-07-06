To the editor: Did you know that the city of Cedarburg has a Diversity Committee? In 2020 the Common Council approved an ordinance forming this group to serve as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences. It is intended to help decision makers identify opportunities to address diversity issues and provide a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community.
Since then, the Diversity Committee has brought together community leaders to address these concerns, and their accomplishments include a proclamation commending local observance of Martin Luther King Day, opportunity for community feedback through questions on the most recent city survey, collaboration with local youths to host Peace in the Park and related film discussions and five Cedarburg Community Conversations highlighting the voices of diverse Cedarburg residents.
If these initiatives are important to you, please let your local elected leaders know by contacting them at: www.cityofcedarburg.wi.gov/common-council or attend the next meeting of the Diversity Committee on July 6 (today) at 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89682327067.
John Norquist - Cedarburg