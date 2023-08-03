To the editor: The Cedarburg Woman’s Club Garden Walk was held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. Many thanks to the community members that attended. We are proud to say this was a very successful event!
Thanks goes to our sponsors: Cornerstone Community Bank, Levy & Levy S.C., BankFirst, Ansay & Assoc LLC, Newman Chevrolet and Cedarburg Art Museum. Our volunteers were amazing, and thanks goes to them.
We were fortunate to have raffle items from many businesses in the area: Anvil Pub & Grille, Armbruster’s Jewelry, Cedarburg Art Museum, Cedarburg Coffee Roastery, Cedarburg Emporium, Cedarburg Performing Arts, The Chocolate Factory, Cream & Crepe Cafe, Dooley’s, The European Cottage, Farmstead Restaurant, From the Heart, Groth’s Country Gardens, Handen Distillery, Java House, Just Poppy In, Mel’s Charities, Ottos Wine & Spirits, PJ Piper Pancake House, Rachel’s Roses, Rivoli Theatre, TLC Casuals and Washington House Inn. We appreciate you.
Most of all, our event featured four residential gardens plus the Cedarburg Art Museum that were beautiful and well received. The owners worked very hard to get their gardens ready, which were instrumental in making this a success. Thanks to Maryann Clark, Dave and Deb DeBoer, Tom and Beth Krimmel, Tom and Sue Felmer and volunteers at Cedarburg Art Museum!
This truly was a fun event! We are all very fortunate to live in a wonderful community!
Shirley Krenzke - Garden Walk Chair