To the editor: Authors of May 18 letters with numerous criticisms of conservatives and Christians for opposing gun control, abortion, transgenderism and LGBTQ in kids’ books, are part of that huge liberal multiculturism which rejected and replaced our nation’s founding principles.
One author resents efforts to maintain Christian principles in a nation of many non-Christians. It echoes Muslim President Obama’s, statement: “Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation” … proponents of relativism, atheism, socialism, communism, U.S. marxism and secularism and their supporters collectively had succeeded in their common goal to destroy/replace our Judeo/Christian principles.
Jointly, America haters deny the existence of God and the dignity of man. That denial, if perpetuated, destroys the basis for, “All men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights among them being life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Consider John Adams’ observation: “Our nation was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Conservatives miserably failed to protect traditional American culture. The haters control. Hope lies in Christian prayer.
Republican pro-life is criticized because “it forces pregnant women to give birth”? Where is the right given to take the life of the unborn? So, are we to ignore prior decisions and choices? What about rejecting related responsibilities?
There should be and are legitimate waivers.
Opposing gun control is irrationally criticized.
The cause of murder is not the number of 2A defenders, the number of gun owners, nor the number or type of weapons owned. Without a human hand on a gun, it will not kill. Murder occurs when the hand on the gun is from the huge number of citizens and illegals without a moral code/compass… those without religious training and denied the opportunity to develop a moral code, a conscience, in a liberal culture including fatherless families and government schools.
Lee Jost
Cedarburg