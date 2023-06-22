To the editor: In response to the editorial last week suggesting a Republican for the 24th Assembly District, I would like to suggest Bob Tatterson as the Democratic candidate. There are many statements made by Robert Brooks and Duey Stroebel during the budget battle.
The GOP wants to cut $32 million from the UW system, which helps fund diversity, equity and inclusion programs. This system helps disadvantaged students obtain an education and better job.
The GOP also wants to cut the childcare for working families, the ability to vote early, stop college students from voting on campuses and a woman's right to her health care.
Brooks and Stroebel tout the reading gains Mississippi made when they changed to phonics only based reading education. Mississippi did make gains in reading, but is ranked 41st in the nation for education while Wisconsin ranks sixth, hardly a good comparison. Maybe these legislators should let teachers do what they are good at and quit restricting them.
Bob Tatterson has been a volunteer firefighter for his community and believes in gun safety. The U.S. has had about 250 mass shootings this year. He believes a woman should make her own decisions about her health and doesn’t need the government telling her what to do. He believes in DEI programs, childcare for working families and voting rights for all, even those who are college students.
We need a change in Madison. It seems that if the GOP doesn't have a war with some country, they go to war with their people.
Vote for Democrat Bob Tatterson and live up to our state’s motto, FORWARD.
Ted Poull - Saukville