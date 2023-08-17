To the editor: Our children are our future. Everyone, with or without young children, must call their state legislators and Gov. Evers; ask them to work together to restore the monies to support subsidized child care in the 2023-2025 state budget.
State support for child care centers has been cut in half and will be gone by the end of the year. We cannot afford to ignore reports like that from the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank that found that child care and early education saves taxpayers money. Children’s early experiences at home, in child care and school have been demonstrated to prevent costly education, social and health problems in the future.
At a time when child care is in jeopardy due to costs, availability and lack of qualified child care/teachers, we must support families, employees and employers and help ourselves by saving taxpayer dollars through prevention.
Sen. Duey Stroebel has blamed government regulation as the cause of rising costs and worker shortages in child care centers. Which regulations would he cut and how would this benefit quality? He now needs to bring his long-term solutions to the bipartisan table.
Child care is not babysitting! Parents and child care workers are a child’s first teachers. At a time when early childhood care/education is in jeopardy due to costs and lack of qualified staff, we must support families and employers and help ourselves by saving future taxpayer dollars. We cannot afford to be short sighted.
David J. Franks - Retired Child Development Educator
Port Washington