To the editor: I would like to take the time to thank our county supervisors who represent Grafton for their willingness to listen and act regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding of EMS for the village of Grafton, Saukville and the towns of Grafton and Saukville. Supervisors Maguire, Melotik, Richart and Rishel worked very hard and on the behalf of their constituents to assure the funding was fair and equitable for our villages and towns.
Grafton and Saukville are in the midst of consolidation of our fire departments. This is a complicated process which requires time and participation of village and town representatives. As you may be aware, the Wisconsin Policy Institute completed a study that strongly suggested the hiring of 18 paramedics for our county. The County Board had resolved to fund this project with ARPA funds. However, during the past year through several committees, a funding decrease had been recommended. This put our villages in a difficult situation and we were unable to plan based upon the ever changing funding discussions.
Our four supervisors came together, held firm and recommended a higher level of funding than was recommended by the Ozaukee County Public Safety Committee. At the County Board meeting, they advocated for the improved funding.
Please accept my personal gratitude, on behalf of all, for the funding that will get us through a challenging 2024 with improved staffing and improved response times for our citizens in need of emergency services.
This outcome demonstrates the goodness that arises when we work together.
Dan Delorit - President
Village of Grafton