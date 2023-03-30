To the editor: Over a decade ago, I had a reputation in the community for harassing the Mequon-Thiensville School Board and administrators, long before it became a national fad.
And like those who do it today, I had the arrogance to think I knew best. Little did I know, I was groomed by a small and very active group of people in our community, people I had trusted for many years, who were helping with my husband’s mayoral campaign. I did not realize they were trying to kill two campaign birds with one stone.
What a shameful time in my life. I had willfully and unwittingly spread their lies and disinformation. We were a propaganda machine, much like the one we have going across our country today.
The picket fences of our great community have turned into picket lines.
In reality, we possess award-winning schools and the most dedicated administrators and school board members.
Like board member Wendy Francour. My first face-to-face meeting with Wendy was nearly 10 years ago, while I was still in attack mode. She had been newly elected. I thought of her as the enemy. But her kindness and acceptance threw me off guard. I liked her instantly, and she liked me too. She didn’t judge me.
Wendy Francour welcomes all parents to voice concerns; she relies on her vast knowledge, professionalism, and compassion to allay fears and misconceptions. Wendy knows that parents are the strongest advocates for our children. She trusts and respects us, even the mean and angry ones like me!
Wendy Francour’s dedication and skills are unsurpassed. We are blessed to have her on our Mequon-Thiensville school board.
I fully support Wendy Francour for re-election. I hope all citizens take the time to research the candidates and vote to keep partisan politics out of our schools.
Bridget King
Mequon