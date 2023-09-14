To the editor: As we approach another pivotal presidential election, we must remind ourselves of two key points. First, a republic (i.e., representative democracy with a president as the head of state form of political system) means we are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Second, our country’s unique, wonderful model for government still and will always require a well-informed citizenry that stays informed, deliberates and participates, throughout the entire political process until election day — and, not solely relying on TV ads either. We must not sit on the sidelines and let media or frequent polls tell us who the best candidates are for us as absolute compasses for steering us as to their desires for who we see on the final ballot.
Why do I mention this? The two current front runners from our major parties, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, surely cannot represent the majority of our citizens. While they had their chance to serve, I am stunned we are about to be in a possible situation where this could potentially occur again. We have seen what both have done; and, perhaps while a few good things were accomplished by each, it seems that both produced more bad than good during their terms in office. I am actually dismayed and concerned that we the people are willing to “let bygones be bygones” or expect differing outcomes and reward them with another chance. Neither deserve to be in the Oval Office again. I could list the failures of both Trump and Biden, but unless you have been stranded on an island for past years, they are not small matters to dismiss — not to mention their current emotional states and current behaviors towards the institutions of government, the press and the electorate.
What I am trying to say is this: You mean to tell me we have no better candidates to represent us? We must not settle! Expect and demand more from those representing us as public servants. Neither represent me nor my ideals. How about you? Our response to an event will equal and determine its outcome. I have written this letter as my response to latest poll results in hopes it will start conversations, encourage more scrutiny and remind others to be picky when choosing our next president. Are you in? Let’s go!
Mark Peters - Cedarburg