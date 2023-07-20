To the editor: I would like to thank the sponsors who supported my Eagle Scout project, a Youth Bike Safety Day. Many thanks to Grafton Police Department for serving as my beneficiary organization and helping me with logistics. Thank you to Aurora Medical Center Staff who donated money to provide free helmets to youth and staff to do helmet fitting, Thanks to Nick Kochelek from Cedar Creek Outdoors who did bike safety checks. Huge thanks to the coaches and riders of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association teams from Ozaukee County for leading safety stations. Scouts and leaders from Scout Troop 840 served as guides and adult leaders. Thank you to Dick’s Sporting Goods for providing safety cones and supplies. Many thanks to Home Depot, Costco, Target, Meijer and McDonald’s stores for providing refreshments for participants and volunteers. Facilities were provided by the Grafton School District and traffic cones were furnished courtesy of Grafton Public Works. Also, thank you to the Wisconsin Bike Fed for providing a Train the Trainer course to help me learn to lead a Bike Safety Day.
It takes many organizations and stores to come together to put on an event like this. I learned valuable leadership skills through organizing this project that involved 266 man hours provided by over 40 volunteers. Lastly, I thank the parents who brought their children to participate in the Bike Safety Day. I hope they learned valuable skills to be safe on bikes.
Jacob Butler - Scouts BSA
Troop 840
Grafton