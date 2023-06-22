To the editor: We tend to have it pretty good here in Wisconsin. The climate is moderate, for the most part; we’ll hit some 90s or 100s in the summer, and a few negative-degree days in the winter, but we remain temperate and comfortable. We tend not to worry about natural disasters, although the occasional tornado will sweep through.
This illusion of perpetual safety and relative comfort is starting to show cracks. Were you able to stare at the sun with your naked eye last week, while it was shrouded in an orange haze? Have you seen blue skies in the past two weeks? These abnormalities are thanks to enormous wildfires sweeping through eastern Canada, releasing tremendous amounts of particulate matter and destroying vast tracts of forest land.
Scientists around the world have agreed for years that climate change is fueling larger and more destructive natural disasters. Wisconsin will not be spared these effects, as warmer and drier periods put even our state at risk of similar wildfires; and more extreme swings of temperature and precipitation and increased chances for tornadoes are yet to come as well.
This is not a “the sky is falling” moment, and it’s not time to build a bomb shelter and become a doomsday prepper. It is the time to evaluate your lifestyle, habits, consumption, and take a long look at the beauty all around us in our great state — and start to take steps to conserve and preserve the things we love.
Nathan Dombeck - Janesville