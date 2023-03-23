To the editor: I suspect many in Cedarburg are unaware that at a forum held at the library in March 2022 streamed live on Facebook during the last school board election candidate Erickson publicly accused the Cedarburg Police Department of engaging in racial profiling. She made this defamatory and incendiary allegation as an off-the-cuff flippant remark without any substantiation. Now candidate Kincaide later published a letter in this paper vaguely referencing and minimizing Erickson’s comment and framing it to the effect of “providing an opportunity for discussion.”
A video of this event can be found in a March 9, 2022 posting on Erickson’s Facebook page and her outrageous comment is at the 34:12 mark. I’m sure this paper has an archived copy of Kincaide’s letter that can be provided to those interested.
In my 25 years raising a family in this wonderful community I have never heard a candidate for public office make a more irresponsible statement than Erickson did that night. Her lack of judgment disparaging our dedicated and highly professional police department in a public forum was dangerously divisive and makes her unfit to represent the people of Cedarburg. Kincaide’s support of Erickson makes her equally unfit for public office.
These candidates seek to sow discord and disrupt a school district that has consistently been one of the jewels of our community and continues to develop students who are well equipped to take on the world. Don’t put that at risk with candidates who have their own personal agendas that don’t reflect the values of this community as already demonstrated by the results of the School Board election last spring.
Steve White
Cedarburg