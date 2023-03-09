To the editor: When I heard that Kate Erickson was running for attempt #2 on the Cedarburg School Board, I couldn’t help but recall some of the wild claims she made on her campaign website during attempt #1.
ON THE STUDENTS: “Too many of our kids, especially children of color, are experiencing bullying and discrimination at the hands of fellow students in our schools.”
I remain shocked that this candidate accused the students of CSD of being racist.
ON COVID: “No teacher or staff member should ever feel like their life is being put in danger because we are not taking proper steps to mitigate the spread of a deadly disease.”
Masks and vaccines, especially for children, are openly acknowledged, now and then, to have little to no benefit as they relate to COVID. Is this mindset one we want from someone making important decisions that impact our children and their education?
Candidate Connie Kincaide has hitched her wagon to Ms. Erickson and they are running as a duo. When you see their signs together in Cedarburg yards, take note of what other signs are there. It will be telling. It is crucial we vote for Corey Kubichka and Scott Sidney in the election on April 4.
Tony Duckert
Cedarburg