To the editor: I have known real fear in my life but I have also come to know it is the impetus for courage to seek remedies for what threatens. What threatens me now is the chipping away of hard-won freedoms by those who want power over others rather than shared power through compromise, which is what democracy is all about. Gerrymandered voting districts, and now the threat of government interference in doctor/patient relationships loom large in my mind and heart.
What encourages my mind and heart is the outstanding candidate in Bob Tatterson who has stepped forward to run in a special July 18 election to fill the vacated 24th Assembly District seat. I know Bob to be intelligent, personable and a skillful problem solver that comes from his engineering and business background. His commitment to community began as a young man when he served as a volunteer firefighter along with his dad. Bob is also a family man. He is just what democracy needs now. Bob’s website is bobtatterson.com/.
You may not even be aware that you have been redrawn into yet another voting district by the latest Republican gerrymander to attempt to choose their voters, and that there is a critical special July 18 election for the vacated 24thAssembly District seat. You can go to myvote.gov and enter your name and address to find out if you are now in Assembly District 24. If you are, you can also check out early voting options if you aren’t available to vote on July 18.
Please be aware of the power your vote has in this July 18, and all upcoming elections, to save democracy. I don’t like being afraid.
Marcia Kaminski - Grafton