To the editor: My deepest gratitude to all voters who turned out to elect Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. You have returned hope to my heart for true democracy that aspires to someday achieve liberty and justice for all, which I now understand as a long-term aspiration that I will not live long enough to see, nor will my grandchildren, but is the worthiest goal we can keep before us as a people.
I have hope that I may now live long enough to see an end to gerrymandered maps, be they Republicans or Democrats favoring their election. I also have hope that doctor/patient relationships will be restored without politicians’ interference.
I would like to live long enough to see Citizens United overturned so corporations can no longer buy their candidates’ favor and disgusting ads. I would also like to see reasonable gun safety regulations so I never again see another photo of a young girl holding a small piece of cardboard, where she wrote in crayon, “If I am killed in a school shooting, please dump my body on the steps of Congress.”
Never underestimate the power of your vote to eventually bring liberty and justice to all.
Marcia Kaminski - Grafton