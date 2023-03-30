To the editor: It’s critical as citizens of our great city to elect officials with the singular focus to drive the continued growth of the Cedarburg community. It’s the basis of my endorsement of Jim Fitzpatrick as the best fit to represent the District 2 residents of Cedarburg on the Common Council.
Jim’s unique skill set will allow him to bring significant value to this position. Jim has 20-plus years as a Chartered Financial Analyst, which will provide the community with the professionally certified experience of understanding complex financial trends and the ability to maximize the impact of taxpayer dollars. He served as treasurer of the Cedarburg Athletic Booster Club for three years and provided strong financial navigation during the COVID pandemic. I have seen first-hand that his leadership style is both collaborative to encourage new ideation and pragmatic to ensure results are delivered. I have always been impressed with how direct his communication methodology is and how he has been able to focus on identifying and addressing the top priorities of an organization.
Jim is pursuing this role to support the continued prosperity of the Cedarburg community. All of us feel a tremendous sense of pride when we tell others why we choose to live in Cedarburg and we must continue to elect representatives in the community who are driven to competitively position our city as the best location to support our families. As you cast your ballot for Jim Fitzpatrick, you can rest assured that you will be doing your part to support the great tradition of Cedarburg.
Chris Haasch
Cedarburg