To the editor: This is a letter supporting the candidacy of Wendy Francour for re-election to the Mequon Thiensville School Board. For over 20 years I have witnessed Wendy in a wide range of leadership roles as an advocate for children and those who serve them. As principal at Lake Shore Middle School, I worked with her when she served as co-president of the PTA. She led a PTA, now called PTO, board of over 20 committees that focused on improving teaching and learning for all students. She formed a committee focused on creating after-school activities for Lake Shore students. Whether it was being on advisory committees, the District Middle Level Task Force that evaluated middle school programs, developing PALS, a parentassisted tutoring program or working to initiate a Lake Shore-Japan family exchange and travel, Wendy always had the welfare of kids uppermost in her mind.
Though no longer a district resident, I have served as a program director and adjunct professor at Concordia University in Mequon since 1996 until the present. I have continued to keenly observe Wendy’s ongoing engagement with the Mequon-Thiensville community, especially her nine years of service on the School Board. She brings thoughtful, well reasoned leadership to the board, advocacy for all district students and teachers and truly listens to all community citizens and stakeholders. Wendy Francour strongly deserves your vote and re-election to the Mequon-Thiensville School Board.
Michael J. Dietz
Hancock