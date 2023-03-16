To the editor: This April 4th, we again have the privilege to select, by free and fair public elections, those who will lead our important public functions. After careful consideration of my choices, I write to share my support for the most qualified candidates to lead the Mequon-Thiensville School District (MTSD) by filling two available seats.
Wendy Francour and Kate Barikmo both bring the skills and expertise to continue and expand upon the widely recognized tradition of academic success and organizational efficiency that the MTSD schools are known for. MTSD student’s academic achievement consistently exceeds statewide averages and the district consistently exceeds expectation in the Department of Public Instruction report card. In the ultimate measure, students graduate from Homestead High School at nearly a 100% rate and with average ACT score significantly above state averages.
These excellent outcomes are the result of thousands of engaged parents, hundreds of teachers and staff and the visionary and pragmatic leadership of the the Board of Education. Wendy Francour’s constant and thoughtful leadership for more than nine years has driven this success. She has earned the opportunity to be re-elected to continue her tireless volunteer work. Wendy’s finger is on the pulse of board’s priorities to continue our success.
Kate Barikmo would bring a valuable and unique perspective and set of skills to the board. She is the only candidate who is an active teacher. Her Master’s Degree from UW-Madison in curriculum and instruction will provide important insights to the board as they set tactical and strategic direction. Kate’s full support of the MTSD Board’s Vision of “Each Student, Every Time, Empowered to Succeed” and the required support of both students and staff to achieve this, is what we need in our leadership.
Bob Tatterson
Mequon