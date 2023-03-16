To the editor: I have had the good fortune of working with Wendy over the years on a wide array of MT School District activities. She is an extremely effective collaborator and her commitment to supporting the education of our kids is obvious. Wendy has demonstrated an ability to stay centered in the midst of high tension, always maintaining a focus on what’s best for kids.
In this time of destructive partisanship, we need people like Wendy who will continue to make decisions and take actions that build consensus, and support an environment of collaboration and care in our community.
I hope you join me in voting for her!
Kim Ebinger
Mequon