To the editor: As a 24-year resident of Mequon-Thiensville and parent of three MTSD graduates, I deeply value our public schools as a community asset. I’ve had the opportunity to serve in roles ranging from classroom volunteer, PTO president, co-founder of the Alliance for Strong Mequon Thiensville School (ASMTS), a legislative advocacy group and chair of the task force that researched options for addressing the school funding deficit. Based on the committee’s findings, the school board made the difficult but necessary decision to close Range Line where my children attended.
Through these experiences, I met and worked with incumbent Wendy Francour, who has been an integral part of numerous endeavors to support MTSD. Her energy and dedication were, and still are, contagious! I was thrilled when Wendy first ran for school board in 2014 because she brings a wealth of experience and dedication for educating ALL students in our community. Wendy is objective, analytical and insightful; collaborative, respectful, driven and not afraid to ask difficult questions or make difficult decisions. Wendy is approachable and accessible. She is “boots on the ground,” showing up to school events and activities, supporting both students and staff.
Serving on a school board is hard work. Unlike some school districts, there is no monitory compensation, this strictly a volunteer job. There is a significant learning curve to understanding the relationship and boundaries between the board, administration, staff, local and state government. I’ve heard criticisms that reflect a lack of understanding, unfairly blaming school board members as well as administrators for decisions and issues over which they have no jurisdiction. Sadly, we’ve lost excellent board members as a result of an increasingly divisive environment. I am so appreciative of those board members who continue to serve. Please re-elect Wendy Francour!
Nanci Schiman
Thiensville