To the editor: The governance of the Mequon Thiensville School District is not easy work. Its excellence is hard-earned and has been years in the making. While the authors of that excellence are many, the tenacity of our school board has been fundamental to all that has been achieved. In particular, the board has been steadfast in maintaining the strategic focus needed to recover from the impact of COVID. The board has also been a steward of the pivotal “Seven Milestones for Post-Secondary Success,” which is the district’s strategy to ensure constant improvement in student proficiency.
Wendy Francour has been serving our community as a board member for nine-plus years and is running for re-election. As the timeless maxim says: “there’s no substitute for experience.” The institutional knowledge that she has gained is an invaluable resource for all of us. We can be grateful that she’s volunteering to apply that knowledge in another term of duty. Board service requires selflessness and thick skin. Wendy has proven to possess both, in abundance. We are blessed to have her doing the hard work of MTSD governance. Please join me in voting to re-elect Wendy Francour to the MTSD board on April 4th.
Jack Rooney
Mequon