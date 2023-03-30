To the editor: Most all of us chose to live in Mequon or Thiensville because of the top-notch school district. Although we agree that we want what’s best for our students, the definition of “best” can greatly vary among residents.
Wendy Francour deserves our vote on April 4. She focuses on meeting the needs of all students in our district. Her ability to listen, understand and connect with parents, administration, teachers and students is remarkable.
Wendy’s involvement with the school district as a parent, volunteer and now school board member gives her a depth of knowledge that is second to none.
Wendy is 100% non-partisan; school board members should be non-partisan but as we all know, partisan politics is trying to creep into public education. We need board members who are able to listen to all viewpoints in our community while always keeping the board’s responsibilities at the forefront.
Our four kids were in MTSD from 1995-2015 and I observed numerous school boards in action. I am in awe of those who choose to devote their time and energy for the betterment of our community.
Vote for Wendy on April 4 to ensure that our school district continues to be one of the best in the country.
Sarah Kerkman Dwyer
Mequon