To the editor: I have known Wendy Francour since 1995. Our paths first crossed when I was a MTSD first grade teacher and Wendy was a parent volunteer. Wendy was instrumental in ensuring teachers were valued, appreciated and assisted. Relationships between teachers and parents are a critical component for all students to learn.
Wendy understands this concept. She has continued to prioritize staff to be one of the district’s most valuable assets in achieving the district’s vision: “Each student, every time, empowered to succeed.”
When I stopped teaching and became a fellow MTSD parent, Wendy encouraged me to get involved with the Mequon Thiensville Education Foundation. To this day, she and I continue to volunteer and attend school functions together. Wendy’s enthusiasm for public education is the heartbeat of why she has chosen to volunteer for the MTSD School Board.
She is honest, trustworthy and approachable.
Wendy is fiscally conservative and understands how the district’s budget operates. During her time on the board, Wendy has helped the district retain its Moody’s Aaa Bond Rating. Out of 421 Wisconsin school districts, MTSD is one of only three to receive this top rating!
Wendy’s nearly three decades of involvement and experience in MTSD as a parent and volunteer, including the last nine pivotal years on the MTSD School Board, are vital in ensuring the district’s continued excellence and commitment to each child. On April 4, please vote to re-elect Wendy Francour for Mequon Thiensville School District Board of Education.
Libby Baranko
Mequon