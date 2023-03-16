To the editor: We are staunch advocates for the reelection of Wendy Francour to the Mequon Thiensville School District’s Board of Education. She has been serving the schools, students, staff and community of the MTSD since 2016 with impeccable grace, grit, dedication and the utmost professionalism.
With years of experience on the MTSD board, as a parent, volunteer and community member, Wendy has spent countless hours working to keep the word “excellence” in our district’s mission statement. Wendy’s modus operandi is to listen, learn, process and put into perspective ideas that are presented. Wendy’s track record has proven that she represents the best interests of the MTSD; the goal and commitment to provide each student the opportunity to succeed in an equitable and safe environment, every day.
With her experience, commitment and leadership, Wendy Francour will continue to work for the School Board’s mission of excellence, its schools, students, staff and community. Please vote to reelect Wendy on April 4!
Deb and Marty Choren
Mequon