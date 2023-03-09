To the editor: My alderman is the GOAT. I have known Mark Gierl for over 20 years and he has been my alderman for the last nine. Since Mark moved into the community, he has worked hard to improve the neighborhood and bring residents together. He first organized a strong block watch connecting residents to one another.
This occurred shortly after a number of home break-ins made neighbors fearful. Mark worked with the Mequon Police Department in this endeavor. To date, almost 80% of the neighborhood participates and our neighborhood has become virtually crime-free. Even today, on many evenings, I still see Mark patrolling the neighborhood with his dog Josie.
Each summer Anne Marie and Mark host our annual picnic, bringing over 100 neighbors together to renew existing relationships, catch up on local events and welcome new residents to our community.
Alderman Gierl is our leader in fighting opportunistic developers who seek to triple the approved density, depleting the aquifer and destroying the rural character of our neighborhood. He keeps us informed about all the important issues at city hall.
Mark saved lakeshore residents’ rights to own their shoreline, helped abolish the costly and inhumane deer-culling program, led the Common Council in preserving residents’ rights to lawfully rent their properties, and helped create the live trapping and relocation of nuisance coyotes. I could go on and on.
Check out the GierlForAlderman.com website. You will find more than a dozen other ways Alderman Gierl has made a positive difference in District 5 and throughout our community. I consider him the GOAT (greatest of all time) of Mequon aldermen.
Vote to re-elect Mark Gierl District 5 Alderman on April 4. To absentee vote, visit MyVote.WI.gov.
Charles Schmidt
Mequon