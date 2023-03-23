To the editor: Being in public office isn’t for the faint of heart. Community members who decide to run for office are in a unique and small class of their own because we all know it is a thankless job or more of you out there would do it, but don’t. Personal and business friendships are put at risk because of the tough impartial votes that need to be taken for the good of all instead of one.
Alderman Gierl is an example of a community member who stepped up because he personally experienced a grievance that made him go through the local government system. He is truly a voice and not a bystander. He has walked in your shoes and can relate to the local government which needs to serve and not rule over its citizens. Gierl will continue to represent in the next term.
Re-Elect Mark Gierl April 4
Cheryle Rebholz
Mequon