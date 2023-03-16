To the editor: I ran into Alderman Mark Gierl at an educational conference this Sunday and asked him about his campaign. He said he spent three hours Saturday morning digging out and straightening 30 snow covered signs. Many were difficult to find and a few disappeared. I asked if he thought they were stolen, and he replied, “Over the years I purchased 200 signs and today I have only 80 left. It happens every campaign and I don’t believe kids are involved.”
He then let me know that he received a few texts letting him know that internet trolls were accusing him of sign theft. Mark said he believed their signs haven’t been shoveled out and when the snow melts, they will find them. It’s amazing that when the truth comes out, there will be no apologies and it will be on to the next troll and the next.
I then asked Mark about accusations by another troll that he was litigious. He replied, “It’s an unfortunate reality in life, and the only remedy in a civil case when parties cannot reach a fair solution.” He went on to say that some in the press report “Alderman Gierl sued” .... “As an alderman I don’t give up my rights as a private citizen and acted as such in both cases.”
Mark went on to say that at a recent “Meet and Greet,” which I attended, he saw three attendees taking pictures of his campaign materials. When he went over to introduce himself, they were some of the same trolls who constantly post lies and half truths about him.
It’s amazing how some people can post such garbage without having even met the other person.
Mark is an honest, hardworking and impartial alderman.
Vote Gierl for alderman on or before April 4th.
Dennis Becker