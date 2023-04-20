To the editor: Tammy Baldwin has announced her intention to run for re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Let's set the record straight about Tammy.
She claims to be 'a fighter' for working people. Try to identify anything she has done for the working people of this state, and you will come up empty. She latches onto do-nothing bills that someone else has initiated and waves the flag for all to see. For example, she claims to be helping Wisconsinites by several Buy American Act initiatives she co-sponsored. The Buy American Act (BAA) has been in existence since 1933. Tammy wasn't even born then; and, I doubt if she can explain the 'component test' or 'price preferences' associated with the law. By all accounts, the BAA is working as intended.
She also claims to support Gulf War veterans and has stated that Veterans Affairs should improve oversight of its opioid prescribing practices. I imagine most everyone agrees with supporting our veterans and prescribing medicine properly. Tammy's 'support' hasn't added anything to the discussion. The American Legion and other military associations have been working on these issues for years. Tammy's statements on these issues are, once again, nothing more than an attempt to sound like she is working for the citizens of the State. The bottom line: Tammy is all smoke and mirrors and sound bites.
By the way, Tammy also supports transgender men participating in girls and women's sports. How disgusting is this? Your daughter has to compete against biological boys or men in Tammy's world and share locker rooms and restrooms with them. Enough is enough! 2024 is the time for Wisconsin to get rid to Tammy Baldwin and elect someone who truly is interested in the working people of this state.
Phil Bail
Cedarburg